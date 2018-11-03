A new health center has opened on Hilton Head. Here’s what it offers

A new health center has opened on Hilton Head Island, and it has a different concept than most.
Hope Performance Systems — located at in Suite B of 460 William Hilton Parkway — opened last week and specializes in several forms of therapy, according to James Hester, CEO and counselor.
Hester, who co-operates the mental health center with Gabriel Baker, COO, said Friday that the practice is “integrative,” and offers more than a regular health center.
“We have 10 counselors that specialize in all of it including family counseling, marriage counseling and anxiety and depression,” Hester said.
The mental health center also has two counselors on staff who speak Spanish and personal trainers who evaluate fitness and more to improve mental health.
“We use a digital imaging system to measure body fat, posture, how much water weight you’re holding and things like that,” Hester said. “The goal is to be able to bring somebody in and assess them across the entire spectrum as a person.”
The clinic is open 8 a..m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and also offers customers time with counselors after hours and on Saturdays by appointment only.
The center accepts many insurance companies, medicaid and cash. It also offers a 15 minute wellness assessment for new clients for free.
