Sales of affordable homes near Hardeeville expected to begin soon. Here’s what you’ll find

Those looking for more affordable homes in the Lowcountry may soon have a new option with the addition of 100 duplex and single-family homes in the University Park neighborhood near Hardeeville.
Construction of the homes is expected to begin this fall with sales starting in November, according to Marissa Awtry with D.R. Horton Homes — the company responsible for the additions.
“The community plans to feature around 100 duplex and single-family homes ranging from three to five bedrooms,” Awtry said.
Prices start in the low $200,000s and range upward based on the building plan, elevation and upgrades selected by the future homeowner.
The plan for the 663-acre site on University Parkway was announced last year. Jared Osako, project manager for D.R. Horton, said then the company envisioned the homes to be around 2,000-square feet.
Unlike Latitude Margaritaville, located nearby on U.S. 278, the University Park expansion is not expected to be gated or age-restricted.
Osako said he hopes to market the homes “toward local people just trying to get started” in home ownership.
For more information, visit hiltonheadinfo@drhorton.com.
