A new store is headed soon to Okatie. Here’s what we know

A new store is headed to Okatie just off S.C. 170 in the coming months.
According to a sign posted in front of the cleared land next to the Burger King located within Commerce Place, a Sherwin-Williams is going to be built.
The store specializes in paint, stains and finishes, according to its website.
No word on when construction will begin, how big the store will be or when it will open has been announced.
An attempt to reach the store’s corporate offices Friday was not immediately successful.
