There’s a new boutique in Old Town Bluffton. Here’s what you can find there

Old Town Bluffton has a new shop that sells chic apparel and accessories, and it is a familiar store in the area.
Birdie James — located at 52 Calhoun Street — opened Wednesday as a women’s boutique. The store plans to build on the success of the original Birdie James store on Hilton Head Island, according to a news release.
“The vibe of Birdie James on Calhoun is a lot like our original store,” owner Michelle Taylor said. “We have the same aesthetic and wall color that everyone loves, but scaled down into a much smaller space. ... I anticipate that we’ll evolve our collections over the next several months until we figure out ‘who we’re going to be’ in Bluffton.”
The boutique caters to women 45 and older but hopes to appeal to all ages, the release said.
Birtdie James opened on Hilton Head in 2016.
To celebrate the Bluffton store opening, the store is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting with the Chamber of Commerce Nov. 8 at 4:30 p.m. and a party following from 5 p.m. to 7 p..m. Customers can eat, drink and shop during the event.
