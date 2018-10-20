Hospice Community Thrift Shop/Facebook
Hospice Community Thrift Shop/Facebook

Business

This Hilton Head store might be moving after years of business. Here’s what we know

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

October 20, 2018 10:51 AM

A store that has been on Hilton Head Island for 14 years might be moving to a new location after its building owner decided not to renew its lease. 

Hospice Community Thrift Shop — located at 3A Mathews Court — has sold thrift items to aid Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, according to manager Mimi Kitashima. 

Kitashima said Saturday that she was unsure where the store would be moving and added that plans are in the works to find a new place. 

She added that she should know more about the future of the store next week.

In the meantime, all items are on sale for 75 percent off in preparation for the possible move. 

  Comments  