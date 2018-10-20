A new fitness center opened on Hilton Head. Here’s how you can get your workout going

Hilton Head Island has a new option for fitness, and it has a different concept than most gyms.
Peak Performance Fitness Center opened Monday in Suites 3 and 4 of 95 Mathews Drive. The spot in Port Royal Plaza used to belong to a Radio Shack.
“We have no memberships,” owner Christina Lindstedt said Thursday. “People are either coming in to work with a trainer one-on-one or in small groups of three or four.”
Lindstedt has been on the island for 16 years as a trainer.
Rather than pay for a membership fee, customers can pay a drop-in rate or get a punch card for 10 classes at a time, Lindstedt said. the punch card does not expire.
The classes allow those trying to get in shape more personalized settings to focus on form and the quality of each exercise.
The center has a Life Fitness 360 Synergy facility that keeps people moving with different stations and exercises, Lindstedt said. It also boasts specialized training for golfers with a golf simulator.
The fitness center’s class schedule is from 5:45 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and set up by appointment only.
