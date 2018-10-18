This company is hosting a hiring event in Beaufort. Here’s how you can apply

Looking for a job?
Parker’s, a gas station company, is hosting a hiring event Thursday in Beaufort from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a Facebook event page.
Prospective employees can participate in the event at the SC Works Center located at 164 Castle Rock Road. The company is looking to hire for several management positions in the Lowcountry and Savannah area.
Those interested should apply online by clicking here beforehand and bring a resume to the event.
Bass Pro Shops in Savannah is also holding a hiring event Thursday for seasonal holiday workers, according to a WTOC news report.
That event is happening from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Those interested can apply by stopping by any local Bass Pro or Cabela’s store for an on-site interview. Possible future employees should apply online first by clicking here.
