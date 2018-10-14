Want to ride a horse on the beach? You now can with this Daufuskie Island business

Looking for something new to do at the beach? Daufuskie Island Trail Rides is now offering beach horseback riding.
Guests can choose from a 1.5 to a 3 hour ride for between $125 to $150 depending on the season.
All levels of riders are welcome.
The trail rides are offered through Haig Point Club in partnership with Melrose, a press release from the company says.
The 1.5 hour beach ride will explore Haig Point’s private beaches. The historic ride, lasting from 1 to 3 hours, takes guests to historic landmarks such as the First African Baptist School where author Pat Conroy taught.
Custom rides also can be created for groups up to six.
Additional options such as wine and cheese packages can be added to the ride.
A ferry ride can be booked on the reservations page and someone will be waiting to pick up guests once they arrive on the island.
“We are thrilled to begin showcasing the natural and historic beauty of Daufuskie Island on horseback,” Rachel Allen, equestrian director of Daufuskie Island Trail Rides, said in the release.
For more information visit www.daufuskietrailrides.com
