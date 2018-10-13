This Beaufort store is closing after 30 years of business. Here’s when it will close

A Beaufort business is closing after more than 30 years serving customers.
Lifestyle Furniture by Mama’s of Beaufort — located at 1800 Boundary Street — is closing sometime in the next month and a half, according to a news release.
The store started selling used furniture and consinged furniture and moved on to selling new items imported from China, Indonesia, Vietnam and the U.S. in the 90’s.
In the last few years, the store has added a selection of coastal furniture and accessories.
Customers can expect sale prices including 50 percent off all mattresses and accessories and furniture between 15 and 50 percent off as the store prepares to close, the release said.
