This Bluffton store is going out of business. Here’s the scoop on when

Thomasville Furniture in Bluffton is closing sometime before the end of the year, a store employee said Tuesday.
The store is located at 95 Baylor Drive. The employee who spoke Tuesday declined to give his name and said he was not sure of an exact closing date.
The store specializes in furniture and decor for living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms and offices, according to its website.
The Bluffton store’s front window advertised several deals ahead of the closing.
An attempt Tuesday to reach the company’s public relations team to learn the exact closing date was not successful.
