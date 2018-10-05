Kroger is hosting a job fair this weekend. Here’s how you can interview

Kroger, a Cincinnati-based grocery store chain, will be hosting a job fair for South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama to fill a number of positions Saturday Oct. 6.
The chain hopes to fill more than 600 full and part-time positions ahead of the holiday season, according to a news release.
Anyone interested in applying for the positions may visit www.jobs.kroger.com prior to the job fair and return to a store Oct. 6 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The chain is hiring for many positions including including deli and store clerks.
An appointment is not necessary.
The chain currently employs more than 29,000 employees in its Atlanta Division.
