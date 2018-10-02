A new martial arts studio has opened in Bluffton. Here’s where you can find it

A martial arts studio has opened in a new location in Bluffton.
Bluffton ATA Martial Arts has opened at 1 Sherington Drive, Suite D, according to a news release.
In addition to the move, Rita Moore has been named chief instructor; Christina Diaz program manager; Daniel Valdez instructor and Bruce Bartolotto manager of business development.
Moore is a second-degree black belt and owner of the studio. Diaz is a first-degree black belt and develops the lesson plans for classes by skill level from toddlers to adults, the release said. Valdez is also a first-degree black belt and instructs all classes.
For more information, contact Moore at 843-338-7119 or visit blufftonatamartialarts.com.
