danarouas Bluffton ATA Martial Arts
danarouas Bluffton ATA Martial Arts

Business

A new martial arts studio has opened in Bluffton. Here’s where you can find it

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

October 02, 2018 09:07 AM

A martial arts studio has opened in a new location in Bluffton.

Bluffton ATA Martial Arts has opened at 1 Sherington Drive, Suite D, according to a news release.

In addition to the move, Rita Moore has been named chief instructor; Christina Diaz program manager; Daniel Valdez instructor and Bruce Bartolotto manager of business development.

Moore is a second-degree black belt and owner of the studio. Diaz is a first-degree black belt and develops the lesson plans for classes by skill level from toddlers to adults, the release said. Valdez is also a first-degree black belt and instructs all classes.

For more information, contact Moore at 843-338-7119 or visit blufftonatamartialarts.com.

  Comments  