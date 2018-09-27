Don’t feel like getting groceries? This delivery business has opened in Bluffton, Hilton Head

Shipt to offer grocery delivery from supermarkets

Business

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

September 27, 2018 12:36 PM

Bluffton and Hilton Head Island have a new option to avoid the lines at the grocery store with the Thursday announcement of a delivery business.

Shipt, a Birmingham, Alabama-based company, now offers same-day delivery of groceries and household essentials in both areas, according to a news release from the company.

The business launched in 2015 in Savannah, the release said.

It offers deliveries from Harris Teeter, Bi-Lo, Target, Publix and Kroger.

Bluffton and Hilton Head can sign up to receive a two-week free trial and $15 in credit, the release said.

