This Beaufort County acupuncture practice has moved. Here’s where you can find it now

A Beaufort acupuncture practice is expanding and has moved to Lady’s Island.
Beaufort acupuncturist Sande Triponey has moved her clinic, Beaufort Acupuncture, from Port Royal to 12 Fairfield Road 5B on Lady’s Island, according to a news release.
Triponey opened the Port Royal business in April 2017 after moving to Beaufort from Florida. She has been practicing alternative healing for more than 25 years.
The practice is performed in a quiet space while other patients receive treatment at the same time, the release said. Patients can recline with acupoints on the scalp and below the elbows and knees that treat the entire body.
