Want to skip the line at the Savannah/Hilton Head airport? Here’s how to sign up

Fliers now have the option to skip the line at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport with the announcement TSA Pre-Check enrollment beginning Monday.
According to the airport’s twitter account, customers will be able to enroll Monday through Oct. 5.
TSA Pre-Check costs $85 and is good for five years, according to a WTOC news article. Participants will be able to get through lines faster and won’t be required to remove shoes, jackets or belts at security.
Customers can also leave laptops and certain liquids in carry on bags, the article said.
Anyone interested in enrolling may visit the airport during the sign up period Mondays through Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Free parking is available for all applicants.
For more information on how to enroll, click here.
