Bluffton approves grocery store and shopping center. Here’s where and who it’ll serve

A red Ford F-150 travels north around the S.C. 46 and S.C. 170 traffic circle on Thursday afternoon as other vehicles heading south on May River Road (S.C. 46) wait to enter the circle. A developer wants to build May River Crossing, commercial space nearly 135,000-square feet on the 25.25 acre northeast corner. The site was formerly known as Towne Centre at New Riverside. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com