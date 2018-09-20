Is it wedding season yet? This new Bluffton store is ready to help you dress to impress

Have a wedding coming up?
How about another formal event?
If so, a new Bluffton store might be able to help you look your best.
La Vita e Bella Bridal boutique opened in June at 70 Pennington Drive, suite 8. The store’s name translates to ‘Life is Beautiful,’ and specializes in wedding dresses, tuxedo rentals and other formal attire including prom dresses and dresses for military balls, according to owner Eileen Cummings.
The store also offers alterations and accessories.
“I’ve done bridal for a long time — 18 plus years,” Cummings said Thursday. “I love it here. I love my brides, grooms and moms. Everyone that walks in that door is treated like family.”
Cummings draws inspiration from her Croatian, English and Italian background. She also owns Heavens to Betsy Bridal in Albany, Ga.
The boutique is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Sundays and Mondays are by appointment only, and morning and evening consultations are also available by appointment.
