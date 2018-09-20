In the mood for a bike ride around Bluffton? This new store can help get you rolling

Cyclists interested in seeing the sights and natural beauty of Bluffton and Hilton Head Island have a new option to hit the trails.
The Moreland Bike Shop/Pedego Palmetto Bluff — located at 650 Old Moreland Road in Bluffton — has opened in Moreland Village in Palmetto Bluff, according to a news release from the store.
The shop is a division of Outside Brands, which was founded and is owned by entrepreneur Mike Overton.
The store offers Pedego bikes, an electric bike brand that allows riders to go great distances with ease, the release said.
Customers can also rent bikes, sign up for guided tours and get bikes serviced at the store.
The spot is managed by Philip Balvocius and will host a grand opening on Sept. 28-29.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony and VIP reception will be held at 5 p.m. on Sept. 28. The public grand opening will be held the next day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to the public.
The shop will offer a free one-hour electric bike tour of Palmetto Bluff, giveaways, presentations, clinics and specials, the release said.
