A new store could be headed to Beaufort. Here’s what you might see coming soon

Beaufort could see a new store along Parris Island Gateway that could provide an array of rural-based products.
Tractor Supply Company plans to submit a proposal for a new store at 36 Parris Island Gateway to the Beaufort County Design Review Board on Thursday, according to the board’s agenda.
The company was founded in 1938 as a mail order tractor parts business, according to the store’s website. Tractor Supply now owns and operates 1,700 stores in 49 states to provide basic maintenance products to home, land, pet and animal owners.
The Beaufort location would be a one-store, 18,750 square foot retail building with an attached 15,000 square foot fenced-in outdoor sales area that would include parking spots, sidewalks, landscaping, a gravel trailer display area, a storm water facility and associated infrastructure, according to the proposal.
The site would be accessed from Parris Island Gateway and Eastern Road.
The project received conceptual approval on Aug. 22.
A timeline for building or the opening of the store has not yet been announced.
