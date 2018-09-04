A popular Beaufort website has new owners after a recent controversy

A popular local website and Facebook page has changed hands after its operator was the subject of a public protest last month.
Relish Productions, a subsidiary of Beaufort marketing company PickleJuice Productions, acquired Eat Sleep Play Beaufort from Gene Brancho on Friday, PickleJuice owners Will and Ginger Wareham said Tuesday. The deal includes the Eat Sleep Play Beaufort website and associated social media pages.
“For us, we do have the experience with this; we are a local family-owned business and we want this to thrive and do well as much — if not more — than anyone,” Ginger Wareham said. “And we want to have fun with it.”
The new owners declined to disclose the terms of the deal. A phone message for Brancho wasn’t immediately returned Tuesday.
Brancho had operated Eat Sleep Play Beaufort, which offered social media marketing and advertising, since 2010. His involvement ended with the new agreement, the Warehams said.
Brancho was the subject of a downtown protest in August by a group alleging improper business practices and objectionable behavior. He denied the claims at the time and dismissed the protest as an extension of social media gossip.
Ken Reed, who helped organize and lead the protest, was later found to be the subject of multiple allegations of improper conduct with women. Reed denied the allegations.
Some business owners said Brancho failed to deliver services they paid for and others said they weren’t paid as promised for writing for the website. The new owners say they have a list of clients from Brancho and plan to determine what agreements are in place and how best to fulfill them.
The Eat Sleep Play Beaufort Facebook page, which includes more than 70,000 followers, was pulled down after the protest but has since returned. A post Friday was met with a mixed response and another post Tuesday announced the new owners to a warmer welcome.
“Our goal is to repair relationships to the best of our ability,” Will Wareham said.
PickleJuice is based in a downtown Beaufort office on Charles Street.
Ginger Wareham said she has worked in the past for websites marketing New Orleans, New York and other large cities. Eat Sleep Play Beaufort will probably continue promoting local hospitality and tourism and local events and nonprofits, she said.
But with the deal still fresh, any changes in direction and design won’t come before some thought, the new owners said.
The Warehams designed the initial website for Eat Sleep Play Beaufort and offered technical assistance when needed after that, they said. Brancho expressed interest in selling the site last week, and the sides agreed to a deal Friday, Will Wareham said.
The site’s homepage now tells visitors about the new owners and includes a form to solicit information. from the public and past clients.
“Transparency is something we’re interested in promoting,” Will Wareham said. “We know we’re going to be under a microscope, so we want to make sure we are implementing best practices in very step along the way.”
