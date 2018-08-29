If life is making you tense, here’s a new Hilton Head business to help you loosen up

A Hilton Head Island business that opened Monday specializes in making patients more limber and relaxed.
Stretch Zone of Hilton Head opened at 1509 Main Street, according to a news release from the company. The location is the 50th branch of the franchise and co-owned by Terri Reiff and Ralph Kozak.
“We are a practitioner-assisted stretching company,” Tony Zaccario, vice president of operations, said Wednesday. “We are ideal for pretty much everyone, whether you’re active or sedentary.”
The stretches can help patients who are looking for a competitive edge in sports or those who face a limited range of motion, chronic soreness and inflexibility, the release said.
“You can expect increased flexibility, improved wellness and a better range of motion,” Zaccario said. “Whether it’s getting out and feeling better or improving your golf game, we are going to work with everyone to get what they want.”
The business is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
