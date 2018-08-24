Could a new hotel be coming to Bluffton? Here’s where the site may be

There could be one more place to stay in Bluffton after an extended stay hotel group submitted a preliminary plan to the town to build a new location.
Extended Stay America submitted a plan to the town’s growth management department in March for a spot at 108 Seagrass Station Road, according to the submission.
According to Heather Colin, director of growth management, the rear of the new hotel could back up to the amenity center of Seagrass Station, which is located off of S.C. 170. However, the approval process is ongoing and the hotel company is in the process of responding to comments from the town.
Once a complete application is submitted, the town will review it and place it on an upcoming agenda for the development review committee for a final development plan, Colin said.
No timeline for potential building has been announced.
