It’s finally open! Now you can check out Bluffton’s Planet Fitness ... any time you want

The much-anticipated Planet Fitness finally opened its doors in Bluffton on Monday, and you can go anytime you like.
The gym is open 24 hours a day at 50 Burnt Church Road — the former location of Bi-Lo, which closed last June at the Shoppes at Myrtle Park shopping center located at the corner of Bluffton Parkway and Burnt Church Road..
“We have over 100 pieces of cardio machines with individual TVs on each one, five hydro-massage units, five tanning beds and strength equipment,” David Cook, director of club development said Tuesday.
Memberships for the gym start at $10 a month or $21.99 a month for a “black card” that allows users to bring a guest and use any of the Planet Fitness locations nation-wide.
The new location is 24,050 square feet and also offers a 30-minute express circuit and equipped locker rooms.
The gym touts itself as a judgment free zone committed to a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment, Cook said.
“Whether you’ve never belonged to a gym before, or you’re an existing gym member looking to try a new facility, we encourage you to come check out the Bluffton, SC club, meet our friendly staff, get a tour and see what the Judgment Free Zone is all about,” Cook said.
