Hilton Head Buick GMC Cadillac has a new owner. Here’s what we know

A Bluffton car dealership announced it has new owners Wednesday.
Hilton Head Buick GMC Cadillac was purchased by the Garber Automotive Group on Aug. 1 — which makes it the group’s 19th franchise dealership and its first in South Carolina, according to a media release.
The dealership will continue to operate under the same name.
The group, founded in 1907, is the umbrella organization for 19 dealerships located in Michigan, Illinois, Florida, New York and South Carolina.
The group represents 166 manufacturers including Buick, Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac, Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Nissan, Hyundai, Porsche, Audi, Acura, Honda and Toyota.
The organization also consists of RightWay Automotive, a sub-prime, used-vehicle operation, and employs over 1,800 people nation-wide.
