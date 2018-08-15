Looking for a job? This Bluffton resort has them. Here’s how to take the first step

Looking for a new job?
Bluffton’s Montage Palmetto Bluff resort may have a position for you.
The resort is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Riverhouse located 1 Village Park Square, according to Christine Wrobel, public relations and marketing manager.
“We have a variety of positions available,” Wrobel said.
Positions include options for work in the marina, painting, maintenance, tennis, spa, fitness, club membership, golf, housekeeping, front office, banquets, recreation, culinary, valet, pasty, golf maintenance, purchasing, restaurants, in-room dining, equestrian, security and reservations fields.
The resort also offers benefits. The listed positions may be full or part time, seasonal or for on-call employees.
Potential employees may bring a resume to the event, but it is not necessary, Wrobel said. Applications will be available.
Comments