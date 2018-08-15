Did you shop at this Bluffton store? It appears to have closed

A Bluffton health store that provided several specialty health options appears to have closed its doors.
HealthSmart of Bluffton, located at 67 Towne Drive in Belfair Towne Village, had a locked door Wednesday afternoon with a closed sign posted at the front door.
The store, which opened in January 2015, offered specialty health food, vitamins, supplements, natural beauty products, organic pet options and essential oils.
When it opened, co-owner Charlotte Ison told the newspaper that it was the first HealthSmart store in South Carolina, but that the franchise also had several locations in West Virginia.
The store is listed as “permanently closed” when searched on Google. The business’ Facebook page also does not provide an explanation as to why.
Attempts to contact Ison and the store Wednesday to inquire about the apparent closing were unsuccessful.
