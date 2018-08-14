New audio technology company coming to Beaufort. Here’s what you can expect

A new audio technology company is opening in Beaufort that focuses on improving hearing for both people and electronic devices.
Wave Sciences is the newest residence at the Beaufort Digital Corridor, a news release said.
The Beaufort Digital Corridor is an effort to attract technology entrepreneurs to the Beaufort area, according to its website.
Wave Sciences, located at 500 Carteret Street, builds technologies for hearing aids, smart speakers, audio electronics, and medical applications. The company is expanding from Charleston, the release said.
“The time is ripe for these technologies, particularly in the Lowcountry with its active elderly population, as well as proximity to educational and medical institutions in and around Beaufort County,” Keith McElveen, founder and CTO, said.
