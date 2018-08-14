This Bluffton gym is now open 24 hours. Here’s where you can head for a workout

A Bluffton gym is now open 24 hours, according to its Facebook page.
Powerhouse Gym, located at 1530 Fording Island Road, has extended its hours.
“A lot of our members are food and beverage (workers), and I just saw that especially during the summer and it was so busy with tourists, that those poor people couldn’t get in and work out,” Terri Reiff, managing partner for the gym said. “It was just the way we needed to go.”
With the extended hours comes a deal on Aug. 21, Reiff said. On that day, customers can walk in with a $10 and walk out with a membership for a 12-month contract.
The extension comes ahead of the anticipated opening of Planet Fitness in Bluffton. The gym announced plans to open late this summer in a vacant building that previously housed B-Lo located at Myrtle Park shopping center at the corner of Bluffton Parkway and Burnt Church Road.
