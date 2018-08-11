Firestone Complete Auto Care has taken over at the former location of Bluffton Tire & Auto on Mallett Way.
There’s a new auto repair shop at this popular Bluffton location. Here’s what we know

By Caitlin Turner

August 11, 2018 02:09 PM

An auto repair shop has opened where a former popular Bluffton repair shop closed months ago.

Firestone Complete Auto Care is now open at 8 Mallett Way. The shop offers a variety of auto repair options, according to its website.

The site was the former home of Bluffton Tire & Auto, which closed its doors May 26.

When the business closed, a note was posted on the door thanking customers for the last six years that the business was open.

Bluffton Tire & Auto was owned by Richard Paschal and Terry Fowler.

Firestone Complete Auto Care is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

