Former Beaufort Pizza Hut on Boundary may be on its way out. Here’s what could replace it

A new brake store could be coming to Beaufort, and it could take the spot of a vacant restaurant.
Brakes for Less submitted a proposal to the city’s planning department to fill the spot formerly occupied by Pizza Hut at 24433 Boundary Street, according to the store’s plans.
The building proposal is for the shop to be downstairs and with an apartment above.
The design has been preliminarily approved by the city, according to Libby Anderson, director of planning and development services for the city.
From here, there will need to be a final approval for the design. The shop will also have to submit construction designs, Anderson said. After that, demolition on the Pizza Hut could begin.
Anderson did not know a time line for when work could begin.
