Got a dirty car? This new Beaufort Co. spot will get it clean while you enjoy a new view

A new express car wash has opened on Lady’s Island, and you can enjoy a new view as you wait to drive away in a clean car.
Tidal Wave Auto Spa opened its new location at 9 Sams Point Road, making it the 19th location for the company, according to a news release.
“We are excited to join the Beaufort and Lady’s Island community,” Joshua Gainey, general manager, said. “We truly appreciate the warm welcome that we’ve received so far.”
Local artist Aki Kato created a mural on the pedestrian building on the property. The artist featured a Lowcountry marsh scene and includes several symbolic elements.
Tidal Wave Auto Spa first began washing cars in 2004 in Atlanta. Since then, the company has expanded throughout the southeastern U.S. including in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. The company says it has plans to build locations in Texas, Kansas and Missouri.
On the third Friday of September, each location donates 100 percent of all proceeds from all sales made that day to a charity or non-profit group, the release said. There is a special emphasis on groups that serve children and adults with special needs.
Over the past 8 years, the company has donated over $300,000 to charities, it says.
