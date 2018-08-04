Bluffton approved 30 business licenses in July. Here’s what they are and where to find them

The Town of Bluffton approved 30 buisiness licenses in July. Here’s a list of what they are and where to find them.
Non Profits
- Live Oak Christian Church — 14 Palmetto Way, Suite A, Bluffton
- Zonta Club of Bluffton — 9 Chalmers Street, Bluffton
Landscaping
- AFC Landscaping — 83 Honey Hill Road, Hardeeville
- Gunley Stump Grinding, LLC. — 2144 Wellington Loop, Ridgeland
- Riverside Land Group — 11 Lucerne Avenue, Beaufort
Contractors
- Alpha Mechanical — 17 Hawkes Road, Bluffton
- Master Paint Services, LLC. — 141 Lamotte Drive, Hilton Head Island
- Delgado Painting, LLC. — 27 Pine Forest Drive, Bluffton
- Santana Carpentry, LLC. — 18 Sunday Ford Drive, Hilton Head Island
- Sun Drenched Pools — 11 Columbus Drive, Savannah
- Timothy John Dailey — 177 Pinecrest Drive, Bluffton
- Low Country Expanse, LLC. — 129 Planters Row Court, Bluffton
Construction
- Joel Altman, Jr. — 409 Cypress Point Drive, Summerville
- Aquatic Environments South East, LLP. — 24424 Darts Cove Way, Mount Pleasant
- Kevin A. Dellascio — 779 Highway 65, Fort Mitchell, Alabama
- HGR Construction, Inc. — 499 Montgomery Place, Altamonte Springs, Florida
- Willis Sinclair, Inc. — 24 Gabriel Road, Lodge
- Roller Construction, LLC. — 27 Oxen Lane, Bluffton
- Stevens Builders — 1300 Newcastle Drive, Beaufort
Property Conservation
- Bluffton Brothers, LLC. — 3 Deep Lagoon Court, Bluffton
Farming
- Brothers in Farms, LLC. — 1481 Johnson Road, Townsend, Georgia
Property Management
- Low Country Rent, LLC. — 26 Cotesworth Place, Hilton Head Island
- Affordable Cleaning Services — 11 911 Parklands Drive 911, Bluffton
- BluffTown Collective, LLC. — 114 Red Cedar Street, Bluffton
Photography
- Lyndi Leary Photography — 203 Sawmill Creek Road, Bluffton
Pet Care
- The Traveling Pet Sitter, LLC. — 10 Sentry Oak Lane, Hilton Head Island
Travel Services
- 10 North Drayton, LLC. — 10 North Drayton Street, Bluffton
Realty
- Chambord Realty, LLC. — 133 Wicklow Drive, Bluffton
Marketing Services
- Liberty Consulting Group — 94 Isle of Palms, E, Bluffton
Data Processing
- Luna Blue, LLC. — 33 Sugar Maple Street, Bluffton
