Bluffton approved 30 business licenses in July. Here’s what they are and where to find them

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

August 04, 2018 10:01 AM

The Town of Bluffton approved 30 buisiness licenses in July. Here’s a list of what they are and where to find them.

Non Profits

  • Live Oak Christian Church — 14 Palmetto Way, Suite A, Bluffton

  • Zonta Club of Bluffton — 9 Chalmers Street, Bluffton

Landscaping

  • AFC Landscaping — 83 Honey Hill Road, Hardeeville

  • Gunley Stump Grinding, LLC. — 2144 Wellington Loop, Ridgeland
  • Riverside Land Group — 11 Lucerne Avenue, Beaufort

Contractors

  • Alpha Mechanical — 17 Hawkes Road, Bluffton

  • Master Paint Services, LLC. — 141 Lamotte Drive, Hilton Head Island
  • Delgado Painting, LLC. — 27 Pine Forest Drive, Bluffton
  • Santana Carpentry, LLC. — 18 Sunday Ford Drive, Hilton Head Island
  • Sun Drenched Pools — 11 Columbus Drive, Savannah
  • Timothy John Dailey — 177 Pinecrest Drive, Bluffton
  • Low Country Expanse, LLC. — 129 Planters Row Court, Bluffton

Construction

  • Joel Altman, Jr. — 409 Cypress Point Drive, Summerville

  • Aquatic Environments South East, LLP. — 24424 Darts Cove Way, Mount Pleasant

  • Kevin A. Dellascio — 779 Highway 65, Fort Mitchell, Alabama
  • HGR Construction, Inc. — 499 Montgomery Place, Altamonte Springs, Florida
  • Willis Sinclair, Inc. — 24 Gabriel Road, Lodge
  • Roller Construction, LLC. — 27 Oxen Lane, Bluffton
  • Stevens Builders — 1300 Newcastle Drive, Beaufort

Property Conservation

  • Bluffton Brothers, LLC. — 3 Deep Lagoon Court, Bluffton

Farming

  • Brothers in Farms, LLC. — 1481 Johnson Road, Townsend, Georgia

Property Management

  • Low Country Rent, LLC. — 26 Cotesworth Place, Hilton Head Island
  • Affordable Cleaning Services — 11 911 Parklands Drive 911, Bluffton
  • BluffTown Collective, LLC. — 114 Red Cedar Street, Bluffton

Photography

  • Lyndi Leary Photography — 203 Sawmill Creek Road, Bluffton

Pet Care

  • The Traveling Pet Sitter, LLC. — 10 Sentry Oak Lane, Hilton Head Island

Travel Services

  • 10 North Drayton, LLC. — 10 North Drayton Street, Bluffton

Realty

  • Chambord Realty, LLC. — 133 Wicklow Drive, Bluffton

Marketing Services

  • Liberty Consulting Group — 94 Isle of Palms, E, Bluffton

Data Processing

  • Luna Blue, LLC. — 33 Sugar Maple Street, Bluffton

