Grocery chain with locations in the Lowcountry is cracking down on allowing pets inside

Publix, the popular grocery store chain with five Beaufort County locations, is enforcing a policy that could have some customers howling: Only service animals are allowed in its stores — and they cannot be in grocery carts.





The change came to light after the Orlando Sentinel reported on July 27 that the chain had posted new warning signs in its Florida stores: “For food safety reasons, only service animals that are specifically trained to aid a person with disabilities are permitted within the store. Service animals are not permitted to sit or ride in shopping carts. Thank you for your help!”

Publix spokesperson Dwaine Stevens confirmed the chainwide change in an email to The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

“While our policy on service animals in our stores has not changed, in an effort to raise awareness and understanding, the decision was made to post this note as a reminder,” Stevens wrote. “Publix is an associate-owned company that cares about its customers, and it is important for us to create a pleasant shopping environment.”





Local Publix managers around Beaufort County referred questions to corporate headquarters.

At least one local customer is happy with the change.

“I think it’s great (what Publix did),” said Todd Rackliff of Bluffton, who is diabetic and relies on his service dog, Butterbean, to alert him when his blood sugar is low. “The rule really is only harming people who are faking it. It doesn’t take away from those who need it. I say bravo for it.”

Publix isn’t the only business cracking down on service dog policy. American Airlines, Delta and United have also recently tightened restrictions on support animals aboard their aircrafts. According to Forbes, Delta stepped up enforcement after discovering many customers not following the rule.

Service dogs differ from therapy and emotional support dogs in that service dogs are allowed access to public spaces, including grocery stores, schools and hospitals, under federal law.

Woman arrives with an “emotional support peacock” at Newark Airport. United Airlines allegedly refused to let the woman board the aircraft with her peacock. https://t.co/1WYMoFOUNs pic.twitter.com/H3guu25Frg — ABC News (@ABC) January 31, 2018

Some pet owners skirt the law, purchasing service dog vests online and bringing their family pets into prohibited spaces.

It’s a widespread occurrence, said Rebecca Bass, who trains and observes therapy dogs in Beaufort County for Alliance of Therapy Dogs.

A week ago, Bass and her husband noticed a man with a teacup Chihuahua in a shopping cart, wearing a service dog vest in a local Bed, Bath & Beyond.

“I went up to him and said ‘Hey can I pet your dog?’” she said. When the man answered, “Of course,” her suspicions were confirmed.





True service dogs are an extension of their human counterpart, said Bass, and can’t do their job from a shopping cart.

“With a true service dog, you’re not allowed to or supposed to pet them, because it can affect their job,” Bass said. It’s against the law to tamper with a service dog while it’s assisting its person, according to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“There are people in this world who believe the rules don’t apply to them and that they can get away with anything,” Bass said.

