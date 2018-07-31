Planet Fitness is coming to Beaufort County. Here’s what we know

A popular gym is headed to Beaufort and claims to be a “judgment free zone.”
Planet Fitness has submitted an application to Beaufort’s Design Review Board to open a location in Cross Creek Plaza at 332 Robert Smalls Parkway.
The fitness corporation prides itself on creating an environment where anyone at any fitness level “should feel accepted and respected when they walk into a gym,” according to its website.
According to Lauren Kelly, project development planner for the city, the gym plans to update the former Best Buy in the plaza to fit its needs.
“They basically just need to do what they need to do inside to make it look like a gym,” Kelly said. “Once they go through that process, they can open.”
Kelly was not aware of a time line for the gym to open. A request from the newspaper to Planet Fitness for that information was not successful as of Tuesday afternoon.
The fitness gym also plans to open late this summer in a vacant building that previously housed Bi-Lo in Bluffton.
Memberships for the gym start at $10 a month or $21.99 a month for a “black card” that allows users to bring a guest and use any of the Planet Fitness locations nationwide.
The business is expected to be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.
Planet Fitness operates more than 1,500 gyms in all 50 states.
The Bi-Lo closed June of last year at the Shoppes at Myrtle Park shopping center located at the corner of Bluffton Parkway and Burnt Church Road.
