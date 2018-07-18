Like feeling clean, scrubbed and moisturized? This new Beaufort store is for you

Lovers of local businesses and all things natural are welcome at a new handcrafted soap and body products store that’s open in downtown Beaufort.
Bathe opened approximately two weeks ago at 210 Scott Street, according to owner Natalie Wohlwend. The store offers everything from handcrafted soaps, body scrubs and lotion, body wash and moisturizing spray to bug spray and towels.
“We are an all-natural handcrafted soap and body products store,” Wohlwend said. “Most of the products are made in the store. ... Business has been crazy wonderful.”
Wohlwend, a former school administrator at Riverview Charter School in Beaufort, decided to open after taking inspiration from her sister, Stacy Prince, who owns Kiss a Prince soap products store in Anderson.
“At the beginning of the year, I decided I needed to do something different and I always wanted my own business,” Wohlwend said. “I just thought Beaufort was the perfect place for this line of products.”
The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Tuesday through Saturday. It is also open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
The business is celebrating its grand opening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 3. There will be giveaways, party favors, a band and snacks.
