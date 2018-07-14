Want to build your own decor? This new Bluffton workshop can help

Crafters will soon have another option in Bluffton to create their own home decor with the opening of a new DIY workshop.
Hammer & Stain DIY Workshop plans to open next month, according to owner Carmen Bosen.
“It’ll be a DIY workshop with several different wood options that you can sign up for online,” Bosen said. “ We will offer sign making, things for your front porch and home decor that’s wood and can be hung up on walls.”
Bosen said the store will also offer classes to create cornhole boards.
Customers will be able to sign up for classes online and come to the store to create them. They can pick out their choice of stain color as well and will be provided with wood, stencils, hammers and nail guns.
Each class is expected to last between two and a half to three hours, Bosen said. Customers can bring their own beer or wine for classes.
She plans to start with classes with up to 16 people and work up to full classes of 32.
“We also offer private parties, fund raising events, couples nights and more,” she said. “I’m not picky.”
Bosen said the store, located at 70 Pennington Drive, Suite 5, should be open 6 days a week, but she was unsure of the exact hours.
For more information, Bosen can be contacted by calling 843-815-5556.
