Like sipping beer and working with your hands? This new Hilton Head store has you covered

A new DIY decor store is coming to Hilton Head and you can bring your own beer.
AR Workshop Hilton Head is set to open in late July or early August at 1000 William Hilton Parkway Suite E8, according to Christine Clegg.
"It's a DIY custom studio class where people come in and you can make wood frames from planks, trays and photo frames — all from raw materials of wood," Clegg said.
Customers will be able to register online for 2 1/2 to three hour classes both during the day and in the evening to make decor from start to finish, including sanding, distressing and painting wood. Materials are provided with instruction for each class.
Canvas pillows, wall hangings and totes can also be created with customizations like initials, monograms and sayings.
"I think people like to go to these DIYs because all the materials are there for you," Clegg said. "You don't have to go to stores and pick your supplies. There's an instructor guiding you the whole way, but you're really doing it on your own, and you get to leave with something you made to put up in your house."
Clegg said the classes will also be offered for events such as birthdays, bachelorette parties, employee team building exercises and other private parties.
As customers tinker away, they can sip on beer, wine and food brought from home, Clegg said.
In addition to the Hilton Head location, another AR Workshop is in the works to open in Savannah's Historic District in September, according to owner Heather Nelson.
"We are excited to be in Savannah and we can't wait to serve our local community," Nelson said.
The Savannah store will be located at 539 East Liberty St., and will offer the same options at the Hilton Head store.
However, the Savannah store will also offer "make and takes" for tourists that are made with designs specific to Savannah.
The Hilton Head store will be open Tuesdays through Sundays for evening classes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will also offer daytime classes on Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
The Savannah store plans to open with Thursday through Sunday for evening workshops with daytime classes on weekends.
