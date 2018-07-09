Here's how a Lowcountry company just grew its Midlands territory

Peacock Automotive, a Lowcountry automobile company that owns several dealerships in the region, announced Friday that it's expanding into the Midlands.
Peacock recently purchased Jim Hudson Hyundai and Genesis dealerships in Columbia, S.C., according to a release from the company.
The company owns 24 car dealerships in South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. Some of those operating at the Peacock Auto Mall in Hardeeville include Jaguar Hilton Head, Land Rover Hilton Head, Porsche of Hilton Head, Audi Hilton Head, Peacock Hyundai Hilton Head, Peacock Genesis of Hilton Head and Hilton Head Volkswagen.
According to the release, here's how acquiring the property — now Peacock Hyundai Columbia — impacts Peacock Automotive:
- 350 new and pre-owned vehicles
- 30 jobs (in addition to the 700 in Ga., S.C. and Fla.)
- about 33,000 square feet of facilities on six acres
Peacock Automotive is headquartered at Peacock Auto Mall at 5001 Highway 278, five miles east of I-95 at Exit 8 near Bluffton.
Peacock Hyundai Columbia is at 310 Greystone Blvd. in Columbia.
