Bluffton approved 47 business licenses in June. Here's what they are and where to find them

By Caitlin Turner

July 03, 2018 04:12 PM

The Town of Bluffton approved 47 business licenses in June. Here's a list of what they are and where to find them.

  • Coastal Long Term Rental Co., LLC. — 7 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton
  • Kinghorn Insurance Agency, LLC. — 4 Thurmond Way, Bluffton
  • Low Country Local Media, Inc. — 144 D Johnston Way, Bluffton

Construction

  • Treehouse Technology Group, LLC. — 8 State of Mind Street #2, Bluffton
  • Alpha & Omega Construction, LLC. — 160 Dahlia Street, Lexington
  • American Roofing — 41 South Main Street Statesboro, GA
  • Bevanda, Marinko Jack — 252 Milltown Road, Brewster, NY
  • ENG Builders, LLC. — 6 Endicot Way, Lugoff
  • Georgia Subcontracting Professionals, LLC. — 104 Bellewood Drive, Martinez, GA
  • DBM Construction, LLC. — 872 Old Wing Road, Lyons, GA
  • Russell Construction of Alabama, Inc. — 1616 Mt. Meigs Road, Montgomery, AL
  • Ankon Construction Services, LLC. — 199 Bluffton Road, Bluffton

Landscaping

  • Anchorland Services, LLC. — 89 Thomas Cohen Drive, Hilton Head Island
  • 4P Coastal Landscaping — 425 Old Meadow Road, Okatie
  • Tri Scapes, LLC. — 1835 Deerfield Road, Hardeeville
  • Green Marine Lawn Care — 82 Augustine Road, Bluffton
  • Major League Lawn Care — 15 Junction Way, Bluffton

Personal Care Services

  • Beauty Essentials Co. — 11 Tarra Court, Beaufort

Other services to buildings and dwellings

  • Crystal Clear Pools Service, LLC. — 32 Friersion Circle, Bluffton

Specialty trade contractors

  • CAM Improvements, LLC. — 43 Ferguson Lane, Hilton Head Island

Contractors

  • Belvedere Plumbing Co. — 416 Audubon Circle North, Augusta
  • Eagle Painting — 71 Wintergreen Drive, Beaufort
  • Floor Covering & Remodeling, LLC. — 31 Kingbird Lane, Hilton Head Island
  • Helm Electric, Inc. — 124 East Boundary Street, Augusta, GA
  • Jake Patrick & Son Plumbing, Inc. — 240 Heidt Road, Guyton, GA
  • PowerSecure, Inc. — 1609 Heritage Commerce Court, Wake Forest, NC
  • Roswell Drywall, LLC. — 7000 Peachtree Dunwood Road Northeast, Building 5, Suite 200, Atlanta, GA
  • Total Air Care Inc. — 540 Owen Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
  • Lowcountry Roof Reparis, LLC. — 193 Burnt Church Road, Bluffton
  • Atta Boy Painting Plus, LLC. — 22 Ironwood Circle, Bluffton
  • Joseph Dornish — 183 Pickett Mill Boulevard, Okatie

Other accounting services

  • EliteOne Business Soulutions, LLC. — 440 Live Oak Walk, Bluffton

Baked goods

  • Lowcountry Bakeology, LLC. — 498 Brown's Cove Road, Ridgeland

Waste collection

  • M & Sweet Enterprises, LLC. — 92 Marshland Road, Hilton Head Island

Pest control

  • Palmetto Bug Company, LLC. — 25 Lake Lane, Bluffton

Independent Artists, Writers and Performers

  • Robert M. Larkin — 31 Bermuda Pointe Circle, Hilton Head Island

Interior Design

  • S. Wilkins Interior Design, LLC. — 23B Shelter Cove Lane 101B, Hilton Head Island

Building inspection services

  • A&C Homes Inspection, LLC. — 292 Sanders Road, Hardeeville

Travel accommodations

  • Aryn Linenger — 423 Corley Street, Bluffton
  • Guest House on Lawrence — 9 Lawrence Street, Bluffton
  • Jane Dewar — 5733 Guilford Place, Bluffton
  • Lynn Addy — 368 Mount Pelia Road, Bluffton
  • Stephanie Steward - 1099 — 136 Colvin Drive, Okatie

Wholesale trade agents and brokers

  • Kelly Automotive Sales — 2 Founders Walk, Bluffton

Legal services

  • Legal Notification Services, Inc. — 28 Cedars Edge Court, Bluffton

Vending machine operators

  • Max Air, LLC. — 50 Rose Dhu Creek Plantation Drive, Bluffton

Miscellaneous durable goods merchant/retail

  • Rosey Rapps, LLC. — 140 Starshine Circle, Bluffton

