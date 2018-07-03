Bluffton approved 47 business licenses in June. Here's what they are and where to find them

The Town of Bluffton approved 47 business licenses in June. Here's a list of what they are and where to find them.
- Coastal Long Term Rental Co., LLC. — 7 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton
- Kinghorn Insurance Agency, LLC. — 4 Thurmond Way, Bluffton
- Low Country Local Media, Inc. — 144 D Johnston Way, Bluffton
Construction
- Treehouse Technology Group, LLC. — 8 State of Mind Street #2, Bluffton
- Alpha & Omega Construction, LLC. — 160 Dahlia Street, Lexington
- American Roofing — 41 South Main Street Statesboro, GA
- Bevanda, Marinko Jack — 252 Milltown Road, Brewster, NY
- ENG Builders, LLC. — 6 Endicot Way, Lugoff
- Georgia Subcontracting Professionals, LLC. — 104 Bellewood Drive, Martinez, GA
- DBM Construction, LLC. — 872 Old Wing Road, Lyons, GA
- Russell Construction of Alabama, Inc. — 1616 Mt. Meigs Road, Montgomery, AL
- Ankon Construction Services, LLC. — 199 Bluffton Road, Bluffton
Landscaping
- Anchorland Services, LLC. — 89 Thomas Cohen Drive, Hilton Head Island
- 4P Coastal Landscaping — 425 Old Meadow Road, Okatie
- Tri Scapes, LLC. — 1835 Deerfield Road, Hardeeville
- Green Marine Lawn Care — 82 Augustine Road, Bluffton
- Major League Lawn Care — 15 Junction Way, Bluffton
Personal Care Services
- Beauty Essentials Co. — 11 Tarra Court, Beaufort
Other services to buildings and dwellings
- Crystal Clear Pools Service, LLC. — 32 Friersion Circle, Bluffton
Specialty trade contractors
- CAM Improvements, LLC. — 43 Ferguson Lane, Hilton Head Island
Contractors
- Belvedere Plumbing Co. — 416 Audubon Circle North, Augusta
- Eagle Painting — 71 Wintergreen Drive, Beaufort
- Floor Covering & Remodeling, LLC. — 31 Kingbird Lane, Hilton Head Island
- Helm Electric, Inc. — 124 East Boundary Street, Augusta, GA
- Jake Patrick & Son Plumbing, Inc. — 240 Heidt Road, Guyton, GA
- PowerSecure, Inc. — 1609 Heritage Commerce Court, Wake Forest, NC
- Roswell Drywall, LLC. — 7000 Peachtree Dunwood Road Northeast, Building 5, Suite 200, Atlanta, GA
- Total Air Care Inc. — 540 Owen Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
- Lowcountry Roof Reparis, LLC. — 193 Burnt Church Road, Bluffton
- Atta Boy Painting Plus, LLC. — 22 Ironwood Circle, Bluffton
- Joseph Dornish — 183 Pickett Mill Boulevard, Okatie
Other accounting services
- EliteOne Business Soulutions, LLC. — 440 Live Oak Walk, Bluffton
Baked goods
- Lowcountry Bakeology, LLC. — 498 Brown's Cove Road, Ridgeland
Waste collection
- M & Sweet Enterprises, LLC. — 92 Marshland Road, Hilton Head Island
Pest control
- Palmetto Bug Company, LLC. — 25 Lake Lane, Bluffton
Independent Artists, Writers and Performers
- Robert M. Larkin — 31 Bermuda Pointe Circle, Hilton Head Island
Interior Design
- S. Wilkins Interior Design, LLC. — 23B Shelter Cove Lane 101B, Hilton Head Island
Building inspection services
- A&C Homes Inspection, LLC. — 292 Sanders Road, Hardeeville
Travel accommodations
- Aryn Linenger — 423 Corley Street, Bluffton
- Guest House on Lawrence — 9 Lawrence Street, Bluffton
- Jane Dewar — 5733 Guilford Place, Bluffton
- Lynn Addy — 368 Mount Pelia Road, Bluffton
- Stephanie Steward - 1099 — 136 Colvin Drive, Okatie
Wholesale trade agents and brokers
- Kelly Automotive Sales — 2 Founders Walk, Bluffton
Legal services
- Legal Notification Services, Inc. — 28 Cedars Edge Court, Bluffton
Vending machine operators
- Max Air, LLC. — 50 Rose Dhu Creek Plantation Drive, Bluffton
Miscellaneous durable goods merchant/retail
- Rosey Rapps, LLC. — 140 Starshine Circle, Bluffton
