Need new floors in your home? This recently opened Beaufort store has got you covered

A flooring and interior design store opened in Beaufort recently, and its owners have big plans for the summer.
Phoenix Flooring and Design, LLC opened in April on Savannah Highway in Beaufort, across from the Parker's service station and next to Ryan's Pizza.
Co-owner Joseph Williams was grew up in Beaufort and started laying floors in 1985. His wife Cassandra is the new store's co-owner.
The store is home to a wood floors that are supplied from Holland, Williams said.
"I like to brag about that because we're literally the only dealer in Beaufort," he said.
Flooring won't all a Beaufort resident can expect from Phoenix.
With Williams "out in the field" and Cassandra covering sales at the store, he said, customers should be able to have more of their interior design needs filled.
The store has a line of furniture that's supposed to hit the market in August.
"Our ultimate goal is to be a one-stop shop," Williams said.
Phoenix Flooring and Design, LLC is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to about 2 p.m., Saturday; and closed Sunday. It is located at 14 Savannah Highway, Suite 6.
