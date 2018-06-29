Winners announced in The Island Packet's 2018 Readers' Choice Awards

For the 14th year, we counted on the community to identify the best of Hilton Head Island and Bluffton, and the results were swift and decisive.





This year just over 81,000 votes were cast in The Island Packet’s Readers’ Choice Awards — a survey of the best people and businesses in southern Beaufort County. More than 11,000 people voted in voted in 150-plus categories that included everything from best Realtor to best grocery store to best pizza.

Find the complete list of winners in the 2018 Island Packet Readers’ Choice Award special section, which published June 29.

