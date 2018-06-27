The newest trend in kickboxing has opened on Hilton Head Island

A new fitness franchise focused on kickboxing recently opened on Hilton Head Island at 45 Pembroke Drive, Suite 145.
9Round is the world's largest and fastest-growing kickboxing franchise, a news release from the company states. Previously, the closest location to HIlton Head Island was in Spartanburg.
The company focuses on on-site training and programs that can be completed in 30-minutes, the release states. Sessions can burn up to 500 calories.
"9Round makes sense for two reasons: results and convenience," said Hilton Head owner Jason Green, in a release. "9Round's model allows people to reach their fitness goals and see results in a fun and convenient way."
Green changed his career from technology to fitness after being introduced to 9Round, the release states.
The fitness center is open 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays; 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
For more information call (843) 473-4981.
Comments