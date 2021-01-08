Capitol riot leaves N.C. Republicans concerned about the party’s future

Former N.C. Justice Bob Orr said he plans to leave the Republican Party.

His statement came less than 24 hours after rioters stormed inside the U.S. Capitol forcing the evacuations of lawmakers who were working to certify the election of President-elect Joe Biden.

Moments before, President Donald Trump had addressed protesters telling them to march to the Capitol and “if you don’t fight like hell you won’t have a country anymore.”

Four rioters and a Capitol Police officer died.

“I obviously have friends in the Republican Party, but it became the ‘Party of Trump,’ not the Republican Party,” Orr said. “It is this cult of loyalty that has completely ruined the Republican Party, and I see no redemption for this party any time soon.”

The N.C. GOP and its elected members put out statements Wednesday evening denouncing the actions on Capitol Hill.

“Regardless of the outcome of this — or any — election, violence, looting, and vandalism are never an appropriate response,” The NC GOP tweeted. “There is no justification for the actions taking place at the Capitol. The @NCGOP strongly condemns the actions of those who have r—esorted to these actions.”

N.C. Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley tweeted: “The actions of these violent protestors is completely unjustified and unacceptable. There is no rationale to excuse this assault on the foundations of our Democracy.”

U.S. Sen. Richard Burr blamed Trump for the Capitol riots after “promoting the unfounded conspiracy theories that have led to this point.”

Brent Woodcox, senior policy adviser for the N.C. General Assembly, tweeted that he was disheartened to see people tweet that “all Republicans are to blame.” Woodcox has been critical of the president since the beginning and said he risked his career and reputation to “oppose this nonsense.”

“I am not to blame,” Woodcox tweeted. “But that type of hyperpartisan attitude has fanned the flames.”

Unlike Woodcox, Orr, who is one of the original “Never Trumpers” does blame the Republican Party. Orr said no one on the federal level has had the “backbone” to say they’re Republican and that what was happening before Wednesday was “ridiculous.”

“You know, we can’t tolerate this kind of behavior from the President of the United States,” Orr said. “They’re afraid to say it because he might tweet something bad about them.”

Capitol reaction

Several people in the Republican Party did not respond to voicemails seeking comment about Wednesday’s events and where the party goes from here.

But for those that did, somber does not begin to describe the tone in their voices.

“I had a hard time sleeping last night and I woke up this morning still thinking about it,” said former N.C. Rep. Chuck McGrady. “You can tell from my tone, probably, that I remain troubled by it.”

McGrady said it is “disturbing” to him that Trump seemed to have incited the riot and then disappeared while bipartisan members of Congress tried to diffuse the situation.

“And when he finally did say something, he didn’t say so much of anything,” McGrady said.

For Orr, this week’s events were put into perspective for him, he said, when U.S. Cory Booker pointed out Wednesday night that the last time the Capitol was invaded was by the British during the War of 1812.

“That put it in historical perspective, but the frightening thing was, you had the people attacking the Capitol urged on and cheered on by Donald Trump and his minions,” Orr said.

Orr said it is one thing for Trump to act like a poor sport but another for him to try and undermine a peaceful transfer of power.

Woodcox told The News & Observer on Thursday that he felt Republicans had just begun waking up to the idea that what happened at the Capitol is not what they meant to have happen.

Dislike of the President

Orr’s frustration with the party has been building since 2016.

He is a U.S. Army veteran and a longtime Republican figure in North Carolina. He has held three judicial offices and has unsuccessfully run for governor.

But Orr vocalized his concerns about Trump as the real estate developer and reality TV star announced his run for president. Orr said at the time all he knew about Trump was that he was a television personality from New York.

“He didn’t seem qualified to me to be the president of the United States, and then he said one offensive thing after another,” Orr said.

Shortly before the 2016 Republican National Convention, Orr told The N&O that Trump was “a danger to our country.” His comment was published as Orr traveled to Cleveland to serve as a delegate for former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who faced off with Trump in the Republican primary.

Orr said he received an email from the state Republican Party telling him to say he had made a mistake about Trump or his credentials would be revoked.

“I was booted out of the Republican National Convention in 2016 because I wouldn’t support Trump,” Orr said.

That’s when Orr’s time as a “Never Trumper” began.

But Orr said what secured his dismissal of the president was comments the president made about the late Sen. John McCain.

“I was totally offended by that disrespectful comment about Sen. McCain and his services and experiences as a POW,” Orr said. “You know, that sort of was, shall we say, a critical point in confirming that I would never support him.”

Never Trump

Woodcox is sometimes labeled as a “Never Trumper” but said he doesn’t really know what that term means.

Woodcox is a Republican but registered as unaffiliated because of North Carolina’s benefit that unaffiliated voters can vote in either primary.

He said what happened at the Capitol is the reason he has not been in “the Trump camp.”

“He’s a person who does not demonstrate character, and has a very low opinion of our institutions and the foundations of our democracy,” Woodcox said. “You could say what happened yesterday was somewhat an inevitable outcome of his presidency as he stoked, based on lies, people who believe that the government itself was under attack and been stolen out from under him and that it was the end of America itself.”

Woodcox said if a person really believed that then he could contemplate events like Wednesday.

But Woodcox added he doesn’t think even the president believes what he’s been telling Americans and called Trump actions “demagoguery.”

“The president was acting way out of our political norms, and it resulted in the Capitol being ransacked by an angry mob,” Woodcox said. “Typically Republicans have stood against such things and have said that lawful and peaceful protests should occur and that violence and mob activity shouldn’t happen.”

Woodcox said those beliefs are what made Wednesday’s riot so hard for Republicans to watch.

“I don’t think it’s fair to blame the entire Republican Party,” Woodcox said. “I mean Trump became the nominee, and then became the president, but I don’t recall any other elected Republicans calling for a forceful insurrection at the Capitol.”

Being a Republican

All three men said it was Republican values and what they stood for that drew them to the party in the first place and for at least two of them, they’re now second guessing if they’ll stay.

Orr’s family values date back to the Civil War. It was then that his great-grandfather refused to fight for the Confederacy and left his home in western North Carolina to join the Union soldiers in Tennessee.

Orr said his grandfather and his father were Republicans. He added that he’s always rooted for the underdog and when he was coming up Republicans were just that in North Carolina politics.

When Orr was tapped for his Court of Appeals position he became the first Republican elected to a statewide judgeship since 1896. He said he was proud to be part of a party that believed in good government and modern conservative principles.

Like Orr, McGrady’s family also has a history with the party. He considers himself a fiscal conservative and said the majority of his values line up with the parties, except when it comes to the environment.

For Woodcox, the reason he said he identifies as a Republican is because he is a constitutional conservative who is drawn to the founding fathers and what they’ve created in the U.S. government.

“The American experiment is exceptional in the history of the world,” Woodcox said. “It’s worth defending. It’s worth conserving, and America is the one place where you can be a conservative and still be on the side of liberty, and our institutions are worth conserving and stand for liberty.”

Woodcox said he feels that is the party’s core and why he joined.

Where does the party go from here?

Orr said he thinks the party is “irredeemable” and he’s done.

He has been part of discussions to form a new party focused on good governance, principles and election and redistricting reform.

Those at the center of these discussions want the party to have a center-center right focus.

McGrady confirmed he too has been asked to be involved in the party’s formation but right now he has only heard out those looking to do so.

Orr said pulling off the formation of a new party takes a lot of time and money.

He is still registered as a Republican. He said he hasn’t taken the time to make the change but it will happen.

What he doesn’t know is if he will be part of that new party, become unaffiliated or walk away from conservatives entirely and help the Democratic Party.

McGrady remains a Republican but said that could change.

He said that Republicans are no more to blame for what happened at the Capitol than Democrats were when riots broke out from the Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality over the summer.

“I mean these things are happening on both sides of the political spectrum,” McGrady said. “It is a bipartisan problem.”

But McGrady is still wrapping his mind around what happened Wednesday.

“These are not the conservatives that I know and worked with,” McGrady said, “the people who formed a mob and took over the Capitol yesterday. I mean that’s just not right.”

McGrady said there will be a battle in the Republican Party between Trump supporters and everyone else.

“There are things that have been traditionally Republican policy positions that in the past three to four years have been turned on their head,” McGrady said. “It’s getting much harder to justify staying a Republican, and now that I’m not in public office it probably doesn’t matter.”

McGrady said moving the party forward is going to come down to leadership and figuring out what a person stands for or against.

To keep McGrady he said the party for sure needs to repudiate what happened Wednesday.

And McGrady and Orr both say some of the comments from Republicans need to be stronger.

Woodcox said he watched as the party began to base itself on a single man’s personality and he would like it to emerge from that in a way that addresses the future of the United States.

He added that Trump helped realign certain segments of the party and has a strong Republican base. But he said under Trump Republicans have “lost everything” in four years, including the presidency, the House and the Senate.

“A political movement cannot continue to sustain losses and continue to exist,” Woodcox said. “Political movements have to win to be relevant and have a seat in government.”

Woodcox said Republicans will not be content on losing and those who aligned themselves with Trump for personal gain will be remembered.

Woodcox called Wednesday “a fever break.” He said out of what happened he hopes people begin rebuilding the institution to ensure fair elections and establish election rules that everyone can agree on. He said he wants people to now accept election outcomes even if they don’t like it.

Lastly, Woodcox hopes that people begin to treat one another with at least the minimum level of respect and bring back the knowledge that the American institution matters.

“We’re getting too close to striking at the root of that,” Woodcox said, “and we need to back away and start to respect that the American experiment is not destined to succeed, it’s dependent on us.