As Americans celebrate Independence Day, it’s time to rebuild hearts, souls and civility

Brad Bloom

If there is one historian to read to appreciate the American experience and reaffirm hope for the future of America, it is surely David McCullough. For his 2017 book, “The American Spirit: Who We Are and What We Stand For,” he selected a variety of his speeches about American culture and history. Everyone should read them.

One speech caught my attention more than the others, perhaps because it is so relevant today (though I think the speech also indicates how far we may have strayed). The last chapter, ”A Building Like No Other,” was the speech McCullough delivered to the U.S. Capitol Historical Society in 2016.

McCullough writes of the Capitol building: “It is a building like no other in the land, wherein the highest aspirations of a free and open society have been written into law, generation after generation ... brave and eloquent words have changed history and where the best and some of the worst human motivations have been plainly on display.” According to McCullough, Thomas Jefferson called the U.S. Capitol “the great commanding theatre” of the nation.

McCullough writes about the police force that protects the elected officials, and the staff who run the nation’s legislative branch. He speaks about the drama that has occurred inside these walls since its dedication in 1800. Moments of greatness and incidents of violence, even among elected officials, have erupted inside the Capitol. Who will write the next chapter about the Jan. 6 insurrection against members of Congress inside this “temple of liberty”?

We have been saturated by writings and political pontification on the significance of this episode in American politics. Most folks see the political dimension of the insurrection. But is what happened simply political, or did the breach of the walls of the Capitol to stop the election of the next president reflect an underlying spiritual malaise that helped propel these Americans to attack their fellow citizens?

The fact that thousands of people showed up, some to simply protest on behalf of President Trump and others to enter the Capitol, intending to disrupt Congress, shows that there is a level of discontent in our nation that should give us pause. This is not just a political statement. It is a spiritual one that calls us to face our faith in God and in humanity. God-fearing Americans do not take life and destroy property for a cause just because they can do so in a given moment of power.

If God ordained us to inhabit this land, and Scripture calls us to God’s mission, what must we do to repair the breach of faith we all witnessed at the Capitol?

My recommendation as we near the celebration of our nation’s independence: Approach someone you know, a neighbor or relative or friend, with this: I know we disagree about the policies necessary to create the America we each feel is needed. But I respect you personally, and I know that you are sincere in your convictions.”

Just one moment of understanding. One moment of reaching out. One moment of looking into someone’s eyes and saying,”I don’t agree with you but I hear you.” Can we start there?

In my faith tradition, we have a statement from ancient times: “In a place where people are not behaving like human beings, then you behave as one.” The anger and gall that propelled the attack on the Capitol is not just a political dilemma but a profoundly religious one. Americans have several jobs right now, including getting vaccinated and rebuilding the economy. But for God’s sake, we must restore civility. To do that, we must acknowledge that behind the politics are people who need the same things their friends and adversaries have.

McCullough writes about the great statue of Freedom, which was installed on top of the Capitol dome in 1868. That statue, created by American sculptor Thomas Crawford, stands for vision and mutual respect for our neighbors — something we need desperately.

The Fourth of July reminds us that we need to be better. It’s time to change the course of the nation. We are in a state of spiritual exile from each other, and it is time that we find a way to return home.

The prophet Amos said, “and I will bring my people Israel back from exile. They will rebuild the ruined cities and live in them. They will plant vineyards and drink their wine; they will make gardens and eat their fruit.”

The work is ours to do, to start rebuilding hearts and souls today.