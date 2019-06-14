Collins Group Realty helps raise money for stolen AEDs

Over Memorial Day weekend, two automated external defibrillators (AEDs) were stolen from the New River Linear Trail and All Joy Landing in Bluffton. Submitted

Over Memorial Day weekend, two automated external defibrillators (AEDs) were stolen from the New River Linear Trail and All Joy Landing in Bluffton. The public access stations they were stored in also were vandalized.

“In the world of real estate, we are all about building and supporting community. Hearing the story about the stolen AEDs showed an immediate opportunity to patch a senseless rip in the community fabric,” said Chip Collins, owner and broker-in-charge of Collins Group Realty. “There’s no telling exactly who is going to benefit from the AEDs — only that when they do, they will help save lives. What’s more important than that?”

Collins Group Realty has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to replace the stolen AEDs and repair the defibrillator stations. Each AED costs $1,800. The goal is to raise $4,000.

To donate, go to http://bit.ly/ReplaceAEDs or click on the AED GoFundMe campaign on Collins Group Realty’s Facebook page. Donations are tax deductible and go directly to Arrhythmia Alliance.