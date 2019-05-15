Don’t overlook fireplace design

The original mantle in our clients’ home in Wexford on Hilton Head Island was too traditional and fussy for their tastes. This sleek and stunning cast stone mantle and fireplace surround perfectly complements their style and contemporary decor. Real Property Photo

I realize that the month of May might seem like an odd time of year to discuss fireplace design but, well, it isn’t.

Here in the Lowcountry our winter may be long gone but your fireplace is still front and center in your living space. And unlike your wool sweaters and holiday decorations that get packed away each season, your fireplace is always on display.

I absolutely love fireplaces and would have one in every room if possible. My old Savannah Victorian has four fireplaces, all still intact with their original mantles and surrounds. Initially designed to burn coal, my home’s fireplaces were carved out and converted to gas logs some time ago by previous owners. I think as an architectural feature, they add so much character to a room, even if simply detailed like mine.

Of course it goes without saying that a flickering fire adds instant ambiance to any room. I relish the opportunity when outside temperatures drop enough to justify lighting a fire, whether it be while entertaining guests or just curling up by myself on the sofa with a good book. There is really nothing else quite like it. But a well-detailed fireplace can be just as alluring, comforting, and attractive during warmer months without a lit fire.

As with any other decorative element in your home, the details can make or break the design. Trends come and go and what may be considered stylish today can be dated and tired tomorrow. Fireplaces are no different than window treatments, kitchen counters or furnishings. Sometimes a refresh is needed.

Clients of mine in Moss Creek are currently undertaking a major renovation of their marsh-front home and updating two fireplaces is included in the endeavor.

For the living room fireplace a subtle freshening will be accomplished by replacing the horribly outdated mauve tile hearth and firebox surround with a beautiful Madre Pearl granite slab material. The mostly cream colored stone has veins of mossy green and taupey brown and echoes the colors found the marsh just outside. We are keeping the existing traditional wooden mantle and applying a fresh coat of paint.

The family room fireplace is getting a more radical facelift. A wall of floor-to-ceiling exposed brick has been mostly covered in vertical nickel board paneling, leaving just the hearth and a minimal surround of the brick. A gorgeous reclaimed wooden mantle, found by my very green-minded clients at a salvage yard in Blluffton, has been installed around the opening. What had once been a featureless and boring brick wall now has character and charm.

For Canadian clients in Wexford, I took the opposite route and injected some Toronto-style contemporary flair into their new traditional home. The living room’s original fireplace was too ornate and fussy for their tastes. The solution was to rip out the mantle surround and start from scratch, in this case we designed a custom cast-stone piece. The end result is a clean, streamlined, almost Art Deco styled surround rendered in a dramatic charcoal color instead of the expected and typical light ivory shade.

If your current home doesn’t already have a fireplace, don’t fret. With today’s advances in easy-to-install, direct-vent technology it is possible to put fireplaces almost anywhere, whether you are building new or renovating old. It is not uncommon to feature them in kitchens and master baths. And don’t forget to include them outside the home on screened porches and lanais as these outdoor rooms also benefit from the coziness that a glowing fire can provide.

Make the most of the fireplace in your home and don’t overlook the design details. This coveted design feature should shine and be elemental to your decor, even in the heat of a Lowcountry summer.