Tour offers visitors chance to visit 7 private gardens on Hilton Head and in Bluffton

Tickets are available now for the All Saints Garden Tour on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The 2019 self-guided tour features seven private gardens, four on Hilton Head Island and three in Bluffton.

Each garden is unique. The majority feature water in a variety of ways, including marshes, lagoons or river settings. Several of the gardens are designed for relaxing. A Charleston-inspired garden features a formal courtyard in the front and garden rooms for recreation and entertaining in the back. All of the gardens provide tranquil settings to enjoy nature.

In addition to the tour, lunch is included in the ticket price and is served in the All Saints Episcopal Church, 3001 Meeting St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Also at the church, you will find a boutique with items made by local artisans; a bake sale of homemade confections; a booth of pottery produced and for sale by the students at Programs for Exceptional People; master gardeners available to answer questions; and a display of landscape items offered by Taylors Quality Landscape Supply & Nursery.

Tickets are $35 and are available at allsaintsgardentour.com until noon on Thursday, May 16, and at many local businesses until 2 p.m. Friday. If tickets are still available, they can be bought at the church the morning of the tour.

For more information, visit allsaintsgardentour.com or call 843-681-8333. Proceeds go to local charities.