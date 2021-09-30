Who has the best burger on Hilton Head? Vote now in our Savory 16 Burger Bracket

Ask a dozen people about their favorite burger on Hilton Head, and you’re likely to get a dozen different answers.

Still, everyone has a favorite, whether it’s eaten at a raucous sports bar or in a fine-dining restaurant where reservations are required. It may be a thick patty topped with pimento cheese and bacon, or a smash burger with melting American cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Each is as unique as the place that serves it.

So which restaurant has the best burger on the island? That’s the question The Island Packet wants to answer.

We’ve put together a list of 16 popular local burgers. Sorry, Five Guys fans, we didn’t include national chains this time.

The first round of the Hilton Head Burger Bracket goes live Thursday, Sept. 30, and will be open until 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4. You have four days to vote for your favorite burgers. Pick eight favorites from the grid below.

Check back for Round Two starting Monday afternoon.

It’s worth nothing that this is not a scientific poll, so feel free to vote as many times as you want.

Having trouble viewing this poll? Click here to vote!

Learn more about Hilton Head’s Savory 16: