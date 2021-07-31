Delicious! This Hilton Head restaurant was ranked top 25 in the US for ‘everyday eats’

Hilton Head Island has some good eats.

That’s actually one of the few things both tourists and locals have no problem agreeing on.

So it should be no surprise that travelers ranked Poseidon in the “Top Everyday Eats” in the United States, one of Trip Advisor’s “Traveler’s Choice 2021 Best of the Best” lists.

This distinction comes just months after Forbes published an article deeming Hilton Head Island as South Carolina’s “hottest up-and-coming food and drink destination.”

Poseidon, one of the more than a dozen restaurant brands locally owned and operated by the SERG Group, is located mid-island in Shelter Cove Towne Center with a view of the marsh, a menu full of seafood options, and an oyster bar. Guests can enjoy their meals inside the dining room, outside on a covered patio, or upstairs at the Rooftop Bar.

The 17,000-square-foot restaurant opened in December 2014 and cost more than $3.5 million to construct, according to previous reporting.

Poseidon has 4.5 stars out of five on Trip Advisor with more than 5,300 reviews making it No. 10 out of the 207 restaurants on Hilton Head, the website says.

“Excellent meal on a very busy evening!,” was one of the featured reviews.

The Hilton Head favorite came in at No. 18 and was one of only two South Carolina restaurants on the “Top Everyday Eats” list.

The other was Acme Lowcountry Kitchen in Isle of Palms near Charleston. It ranked No. 12.

Nearby, Savannah restaurant Chive Sea Bar & Lounge came in at 21st. It was the only restaurant in Georgia to make the cut.

Three North Carolina restaurants made the list: Jargon in Asheville (8), Binion’s Roadhouse in Hendersonville (9), and Vinnie’s Neighborhood Italian in Asheville (17).