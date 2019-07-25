Changes are coming to Hilton Head’s Reilley’s Plaza. Here’s what’s happening

Staff photo

A Hilton Head Island restaurant favorite has new owners, and it will be getting a new name and vibe.

Jump & Phil’s Bar and Grill — located in Reilley’s Plaza off Greenwood Drive — was sold to John and Tom Mollica, brothers who have experience in restaurants, casinos and hotels.

“We want to rebrand with a new concept,” Tom Mollica said Wednesday. “We want something on the contemporary, casual side.”

The brothers grew up in the restaurant business with parents who owned an Italian eatery in Pennsylvania. Now they want to turn the Hilton Head staple into a raw bar and grill that caters to the dinner and late-night crowd, while still paying homage to Jump & Phil’s history and customers. Specials might include oysters and shrimp deals.

“We are pretty excited about it,” Tom Mollica said. “This place has great bones and history, but it seems like everyone is ready for a change.”

The pair plan to operate the spot as Jump & Phil’s through Labor Day and then renovate to open shortly after. They said they hope to utilize the recently built outdoor deck more frequently in the future. More televisions will also be added for sports fans.

“We want to get in, get everything swapped out and open after we rebrand,” John Mollica said.

They have yet to settle on a final name for the restaurant when it reopens.

“We are not going to be quiet,” Tom Mollica said. “We are going to a fun bar to be in. That’s why we are here late at night.”